Remembering Pearl Harbor

The ceremony began with a ceremonial wreath ross and rifle volley at 11:58 a.m., the moment the attacks took place.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday, the United States remembered the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941.

Veterans and patriots gathered to commemorate the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The Roscoe Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2955 Color Guard gathered at Riverside Park in Roscoe to pay tribute to the nearly 2500 people who died in the tragic event that launched the U.S. into World War II.

“Theres so much going on in the world today that a lot of people just don’t remember what happened. They still honor us old vets but theres not many of us left,” John Rossato, World War II veteran said.

The Roscoe VFW has been holding the ceremony annually since the late 1980′s and said they have no plans of stopping any time soon.

