Potent storm system to take aim on the Stateline in the wake of record midweek warmth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - December’s off to a mild start, with another day of above normal temperatures in the books Monday. Despite the abundance of clouds present during most, if not all of the day, the 40° high temperature at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the sixth time in December’s first seven days that above normal temperatures were registered. Things are to turn warmer, and decidedly so, over the next few days, but there are growing signs that at least a taste of more wintry weather could be on the way toward week’s end.

Clouds are to remain locked in overnight, with the possibility of some patchy fog or even a few drizzly pockets not to be ruled out entirely. It now appears as though clouds may extend their stay here through most of the day Tuesday, however a southwesterly wind’s to become more established as the day progresses, which should send temperatures well into the the 40s. A few peeks of mixed sun can’t be ruled out later in the day, which may send temperatures even a few degrees warmer.

It appears as though clouds will dominate again Tuesday, though some mixed sun is possible at times. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sun’s on tap as we reach the midway portion of the workweek, which should further contribute to more significant warming.

Much more in the way of sunshine is anticipated Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In all likelihood, temperatures are to surge well into the 50s, endangering a more than 80 year old record high temperature. Though clouds increase Thursday, records may again be in some jeopardy.

A record high temperature's likely to be narrowly broken Wednesday, and could be threatened again Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Record temperatures or not, we’ll remain rain and snow-free through Thursday, which will cement December, 2020′s legacy as being the first in recorded history not to produce any precipitation in December’s first ten days.

It's nearly certain that December, 2020 will be the first ever to go the first ten days free of any precipitation whatsoever. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Beyond the record or near-record warmth comes an interesting scenario unfolding as we approach the end of the workweek and the opening portion of the weekend. For days, a suite of computer forecast models have been locked in on developing a rather potent storm system to our southwest and sending it northeastward toward the Stateline. Those projections remain intact Monday evening, though the finer details of the storm’s impacts here remain to be ironed out. Here’s what we know right now.

Clouds are overspread the area quickly Friday, with rain to commence either in the afternoon or evening hours.

As an impressive system takes aim on the Midwest, it's increasingly likely rain is to begin either late Friday or Friday Night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Uncertainty enters the forecast picture during the overnight hours Friday and into early Saturday. While some models advertise mainly rain to continue throughout this timeframe, others place the storm’s track a bit farther south, which would mean a period of mixed precipitation could occur. Right now, the thought here is that we should stay mainly as rain overnight, with a few snowflakes mixing in north of the Wisconsin border toward sunrise. Storm track is of prime importance this time of year, and this will warrant close attention in the coming days.

While many models keep precipitation as mainly rain into early Saturday, a slight shift southward in the track would mean a mixed bag of precip would be more likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s then to be a period of snow at some point on Saturday. Again, there’s some uncertainty in this part of the forecast, with storm track and temperatures among the critical variables to be monitored. A storm track farther to the south would result in cooler temperatures, and thus more snow and less mixed precipitation. On the contrary, a more northerly track would delay a change to snow, thus shrinking the amount of time snow could occur, limiting accumulations.

All models agree in that there's to be a period of snow during the day Saturday as colder air marches in. The duration of snowfall will dictate how much, if any, accumulation would occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’d be a fool’s errand to speculate on any specific snowfall amounts, as it’s far too early in the game, with so many details still unresolved. But, it’s fair to say that there’s at least SOME potential for sticking snow, though it doesn’t appear, at this juncture, to be a prime setup for any major accumulations.

What we can say with a reasonable amount of confidence is that any snow we may potentially get won’t be around long. Temperatures are to remain above freezing in the wake of this weekend’s storm, with another gush of milder air likely to take us well into next week. Signs continue to point toward the absence of any bona fide Arctic air through the first day of winter.

Strong signs continue to point to a high likelihood of above normal temperatures through the first day of Winter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Above normal precipitation’s also favored to occur during the December 15-21 period, however, with above normal temperatures likely, a good deal of that precipitation’s a good bet to fall as rain, or at least a mixed bag of rain and snow.

The pattern may turn a bit more active beginning around mid-month, but with above normal temperatures expected, much of the precipitation may come as rain or a mix of rain and snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With all of this taken into consideration, we’ve issued our first White Christmas Forecast of 2020. For those hoping for a White Christmas, defined as having one inch or more of snow on the ground at 6:00am Christmas Day, the chances aren’t appearing to be favorable. Our initial forecast, one that’ll be updated daily between now and then, calls for a 25% of a White Christmas. Any hope for a White Christmas happening would hinge on getting snow between December 21 and Christmas Eve.

Our initial White Christmas forecast projects there being just a 25% chance of having a White Christmas here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

