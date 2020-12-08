Advertisement

Old Settlers Days announces musical lineup

The festival is set for June 17-20, 2021.
Granger Smith
Granger Smith(Old Settlers Days)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Old Settlers Days returns in 2021.

OSD marks the Rockton Lions largest fundraiser of the year, and organizers have starting releasing the musical acts set to take the stage in June.

Thursday, June 17: Granger Smith (Bella Cain is opening act)

Smith is back in the Stateline opening up the OSD weekend, also known by his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. He has released ten studio albums, one live album, and two EPs. He has charted five times on the country airplay with, “Backroad Song”, “If the Boot Fits”, “Happens Like That”, “You’re in It”, and “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.”

Friday, June 18: Jimmie Allen - (Matt Stell is opening act)

Allen’s debut single “Best Shot” is a certified hit, claiming the spot as the No. 1 Most Shazamed song in the format for eight consecutive weeks, and claiming the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, marking the first time a black artist has launched a career with a No. 1 hit with their debut single on Country radio.

Saturday, June 19: TBA

Sunday, June 20: TBA

Ticket pricing and on sale dates to be announced shortly.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Dozens of armed protesters threaten Michigan Secretary of State outside her house
Mario T. Tucker
Beloit Police arrest suspect in connection to Monday morning homicide
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
A Freeport family asks for help, after a pair of house fires take the life of a loved one, and...
Pair of house fires devastates family in Freeport

Latest News

Rockford City Council passes $168.5M budget
Byron Nuclear Plant
Leaders discuss economic fallout of potential Byron Nuclear Plant closure
Winnebago County Organizational Meeting
Winnebago County Organizational Meeting
The Winnebago County Board meets for the first time with the newly appointed members which...
Newly appointed members participate in their first virtual Winnebago County Board meeting