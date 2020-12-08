Old Settlers Days announces musical lineup

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking a year off due to the pandemic, Old Settlers Days returns in 2021.

OSD marks the Rockton Lions largest fundraiser of the year, and organizers have starting releasing the musical acts set to take the stage in June.

Thursday, June 17: Granger Smith (Bella Cain is opening act)

Smith is back in the Stateline opening up the OSD weekend, also known by his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. He has released ten studio albums, one live album, and two EPs. He has charted five times on the country airplay with, “Backroad Song”, “If the Boot Fits”, “Happens Like That”, “You’re in It”, and “That’s Why I Love Dirt Roads.”

Friday, June 18: Jimmie Allen - (Matt Stell is opening act)

Allen’s debut single “Best Shot” is a certified hit, claiming the spot as the No. 1 Most Shazamed song in the format for eight consecutive weeks, and claiming the No. 1 spot on Country radio for three weeks, marking the first time a black artist has launched a career with a No. 1 hit with their debut single on Country radio.

Saturday, June 19: TBA

Sunday, June 20: TBA

Ticket pricing and on sale dates to be announced shortly.

