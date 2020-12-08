Newly appointed members participate in their first virtual Winnebago County Board meeting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board meets for the first time with the newly appointed members which includes the leader of the group Chairman Joe Chiarelli.

A Democrat and Republican caucus chairman came together to make some positive changes to the way the board is run and both amendments passed at the meeting.

“Being able to offer the best services to our community is my goal,” Chiarelli said.

Chiarelli is officially sworn in as Winnebago County Board Chairperson and he’s getting right to work.

“Just a few little items of house cleaning but I think it will better the process and be more workable for the committees and the overall structure,” Chiarelli said.

During a virtual organizational meeting the board approves two items. A resolution amending the structure of the county board.

“Better transparency so everybody knows what’s being discussed everybody has the opportunity to ask questions properly and really understand what they are voting on,” Chiarelli said.

And an ordinance amending the rules of order and procedure.

“Hopefully by implementing some of these ideas and rules we will be able to accomplish that,” Chiarelli said.

“We tried to streamline some stuff based on input we got from some of the board members and our new administrator,” said Winnebago County Board Member Paul Arena.

Arena was one of the leaders in updating the new rules of order with one big change implementing a budget hearing.

“We think that will help the public better understand what we are doing,” Arena said.

Arena says another change includes requiring all new legislation be posted publicly the Friday before each meeting.

“Hopefully the public will be more inclined to come to committee meetings and comment on pieces of legislation,” Arena said.

Arena says some of the procedural changes that will impact the board include not allowing items to go before the full board if rejected by committee and only allowing committee members to have an opinion during those meetings.

