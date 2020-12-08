Advertisement

Leaders discuss economic fallout of potential Byron Nuclear Plant closure

The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The push to save the Byron Nuclear Plant is on, as local leaders and community members advocate for the reactors to keep operating.

“There is a lot of uncertainty which obviously leads to 727 plant employees that are a little uneasy around the holidays and they have every right to be,” Illinois State Representative in the 89th District Andrew Chesney said.

In August, the parent company that runs the Byron Nuclear Plant, Exelon, announced it would close the plant that was scheduled to run until 2046. The company says the plant faces a significant financial deficit.

“Both the stations between Byron and Dresden they face revenue shortfalls in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Exelon Byron Station Communications Manager Paul Dempsey said.

The plant employs more than 720 people and generates a significant amount of tax revenue for the region. It contributes more than $30 million in tax dollars, which impacts much more than just the workers.

“Absent this income you’re still going to see a sizable amount of revenue that’s going to need to be generated to make up for the expected shortfall,” Chesney said. ” What would have to take place is an increase in property taxes.”

Chesney serves the Byron community he wants legislators in Springfield to work on certain incentives for nuclear power and he thinks a deal can get done.

“I believe we’re going to have an incentive program that will be in partisan legislation,” Chesney said.

Exelon leaves the door open for a reversal of its decision to close the plan but in order to make it happen changes need to take place.

“There’s a short window this spring where decisions could be reversed if the right policy comes along,” Dempsey said.

If the Byron plant does close in September of 2021 it would be the first plant Exelon has closed in Illinois.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
A Freeport family asks for help, after a pair of house fires take the life of a loved one, and...
Pair of house fires devastates family in Freeport
Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Latest News

The Winnebago County Board meets for the first time with the newly appointed members which...
Newly appointed members participate in their first virtual Winnebago County Board meeting
Pearl Harbor
Pearl Harbor
Bubble rover
‘Bubble rover’ helping kids at Mercyhealth
Remembering Pearl Harbor
Remembering Pearl Harbor