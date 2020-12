ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Favorite Gifts: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Stop in for a chance to win one of TWO $125 gift baskets!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 881 S. Perryville Road, Rockford

(815) 580-8170

nothingbundtcakes.com

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.