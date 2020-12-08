Advertisement

Colorado Springs police surprise girl with birthday gifts after hers were taken during a car theft

Officers surprised a little girl with birthday gifts after hers were stolen by an auto-theft...
Officers surprised a little girl with birthday gifts after hers were stolen by an auto-theft suspect.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A little girl was put through a traumatic experience when someone stole a car while she was still inside.

The crime happened last week, and thankfully the little girl was found soon after the act was committed.

This happened Friday morning at the Kum & Go at 1021 S. Nevada in Colorado Springs. What we didn’t know at the time, was the little girl’s birthday presents were also in the car and never returned.

Colorado Springs Police shared and overwhelmingly positive update on Tuesday:

We love serving our community in more ways than one! Last week, a vehicle theft took place with a toddler inside in the...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

At last check-in with police, the suspect or suspects who took the car were still on the run.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Dozens of armed protesters threaten Michigan Secretary of State outside her house
Mario T. Tucker
Beloit Police arrest suspect in connection to Monday morning homicide
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
A Freeport family asks for help, after a pair of house fires take the life of a loved one, and...
Pair of house fires devastates family in Freeport

Latest News

Q3 credit card debt reduction
Storm system increasingly poised to send at least some snow to the Stateline
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/8/2020
Casey's
24 Days of Casey’s offers special deals
Pandemic slows incoming hotel traffic
Pandemic creates a grinding halt for area hotels
Pandemic slows incoming hotel traffic
Pandemic slows hotel reservations