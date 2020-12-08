Child and family service agencies struggle during pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “That’s another layer of trauma I don’t want any child to feel,” said Lutheran Social Services Program Director, Lisa Seymour.

The stress and isolation causes by job losses, school closures and limited social interactions, along with economic challenges brought on by the pandemic can make life difficult for everyone. Those who work in child and family services, however, face a unique set of challenges. Foster care caseloads at Lutheran Social Services in Rockford are up, but there aren’t enough homes for the children.

“The want, the passion and the drive is there, it’s just that with COVID-19 and not knowing, people are just unsure,” said Seymour.

Program Director, Lisa Seymour, said the lack of available homes forces her organizations to reach out to other statewide groups, like DCFS, for help. But it also puts an immense strain on children who are already trying to cope with trauma and uncertainty.

“Now they’re going to be placed into another home they know nothing about, but COVID is making it difficult, because it makes them feel like no one wants them,” said Seymour.

Children’s Safe Harbor Executive Director, Megan Brechon, facilitates safe exchanges of children between parents who are separated and also supervises visits. The pandemic forces some visits to be canceled and court orders changed, causing tension within families and risky situations for caseworkers.

“This isn’t easy, and it hasn’t been easy for any of us. But there is hope on the horizon,” said Brechon.

Lutheran Social Services is in need of families willing to foster children. For more information, visit lssi.org/fostercare.

