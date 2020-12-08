Advertisement

‘Bubble rover’ helping kids at Mercyhealth

It can provide a fun space to learn and play between appointments.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new rover at Mercyhealth is making a trip to the hospital a little less scary for young kids.

It’s called a multi-sensory bubble rover and for children who are regularly in the hospital, it can provide a fun space to learn and play between appointments.

Ten-year-old Seve Stried heads to Mercyhealth every 8 weeks as he battles Crohn’s Disease. Stried’s mother says the visits can be painful for her son, but the rover helps distract him.

“The piece of machinery is quite a presence in the room. It’s big and it’s got a lot of really cool features. You know, prior to that, he was holding my hand. Pretty much squeezing my hand,” his mother said. “When she first wheeled it in to the room we were kinda like ‘what is that thing?’ But she has a lot of fun stuff, but we’re definitely looking forward to this one.”

