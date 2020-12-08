Advertisement

Beloit College adjusts 2021 calendar

Classes will end May 21, and graduation will be May 30 to allow students to start jobs or internships in June.
Beloit College
Beloit College(WTMV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit College will push back the start of its spring semester to Feb. 15 to avoid a post-holiday COVID-19 surge,

The decision was made to avoid overlapping with the height of flu season, and provide a safer and richer student experience, according to Beloit College in a statement on Monday.

Classes will end May 21, and graduation will be May 30 to allow students to start jobs or internships in June.

“To mitigate the time lost, Beloit College is planning a robust two-week Career Accelerator program for students to help them identify and prepare for career-related opportunities. This not only allows students to prepare for the upcoming semester but make meaningful relationships with career and alumni contacts,” the college said.

