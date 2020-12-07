Stephenson Co. Coroner Leamon sentenced to probation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon was sentenced to 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.

According to Judici, Leamon plead guilty before the Dec. 4 conviction. The coroner must also pay a fine, community service and random drug testing.

