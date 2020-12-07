Advertisement

Stephenson Co. Coroner Leamon sentenced to probation

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon was sentenced to 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.

According to Judici, Leamon plead guilty before the Dec. 4 conviction. The coroner must also pay a fine, community service and random drug testing.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

