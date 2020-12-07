Stateline vendors take part in the Sugar Plum Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pop-up shop in Rockford is getting people into the giving spirit of the holidays.

The Sugar Plum Market, a pop-up craft fair came to life at Mobility Connections On East State Street. Organizer Julie Skaggs runs Mad Soyentist Candle Company and spends every weekend throughout the holidays at different craft shows. But since the pandemic cancelled most Skaggs put together her own safe craft fair for the Rockford community.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response. So many people are just looking to be out and about again after being locked down most of the summer. Especially the makers markets not happening in the area they are happy to see the small markets happening,” Skaggs said.