Advertisement

Stateline vendors take part in the Sugar Plum Market

A pop-up shop in Rockford is getting people into the giving spirit of the holidays.
A pop-up shop in Rockford is getting people into the giving spirit of the holidays.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A pop-up shop in Rockford is getting people into the giving spirit of the holidays.

The Sugar Plum Market, a pop-up craft fair came to life at Mobility Connections On East State Street. Organizer Julie Skaggs runs Mad Soyentist Candle Company and spends every weekend throughout the holidays at different craft shows. But since the pandemic cancelled most Skaggs put together her own safe craft fair for the Rockford community.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response. So many people are just looking to be out and about again after being locked down most of the summer. Especially the makers markets not happening in the area they are happy to see the small markets happening,” Skaggs said.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Closed
Driver services facilities to remain closed through 2021
Local Blessings gift shop opens up in Rockton.
New store ‘Local Blessings’ promotes craft makers and business owners in the region
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park

Latest News

Some lucky kids teamed up with DeKalb Police officers to pick out the perfect Christmas gifts...
DeKalb Police help kids pick our Christmas gifts during “Heroes and Helpers” event
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
MercyHealth wins award the 2020 HealthCare Environment award.
Some carolers spent their weekend at Beef-A-Roo bringing Christmas cheer to people as the wait...
Carolers spread Christmas joy at Beef-A-Roo
The Salvation Army in Freeport is hard at work doing what it can to help families during the...
Freeport Salvation Army struggles with donations during the pandemic