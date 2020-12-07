Advertisement

Robinson scores late touchdown, but Jaguars lose in OT 27-24

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Troy Dye, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WIFR) - The Jaguars entered Sunday holding a lead for the least amount of total time in the NFL this season. Against, the Vikings, Jacksonville held the lead for the first 41:23. But it could not make that lead hold, as Minnesota walked it off with a field goal in overtime, sending the Jaguars to their 11th straight loss, 27-24.

James Robinson had another strong game. The undrafted running back from Rockford finished the day with 78 yards rushing on 18 carries, adding six catches for 45 yards. Robinson also scored his seventh rushing touchdown with 1:08 to play. The 2-pt. conversion was good, which sent the game to overtime tied at 24.

The Lutheran grad had his seventh game with at least 100 total yards. He is fourth in the league in total yards from scrimmage with 1,278 (968 rushing, 310 receiving). Robinson will have a chance to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark next week when the Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Closed
Driver services facilities to remain closed through 2021
Local Blessings gift shop opens up in Rockton.
New store ‘Local Blessings’ promotes craft makers and business owners in the region
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball after catching a...
Rodgers becomes fastest to 400 TD passes, Packers hold off Eagles 30-16
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game...
Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions
Harrison Waylee scores his first collegiate rushing touchdown, but the Huskies lose their fifth...
Northern Illinois cannot keep pace with Toledo, loses 41-24 for first 0-5 start since ‘98
CBS 2
Cubs TV broadcaster Len Kasper moving to White Sox radio