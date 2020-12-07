Robinson scores late touchdown, but Jaguars lose in OT 27-24

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WIFR) - The Jaguars entered Sunday holding a lead for the least amount of total time in the NFL this season. Against, the Vikings, Jacksonville held the lead for the first 41:23. But it could not make that lead hold, as Minnesota walked it off with a field goal in overtime, sending the Jaguars to their 11th straight loss, 27-24.

James Robinson had another strong game. The undrafted running back from Rockford finished the day with 78 yards rushing on 18 carries, adding six catches for 45 yards. Robinson also scored his seventh rushing touchdown with 1:08 to play. The 2-pt. conversion was good, which sent the game to overtime tied at 24.

The Lutheran grad had his seventh game with at least 100 total yards. He is fourth in the league in total yards from scrimmage with 1,278 (968 rushing, 310 receiving). Robinson will have a chance to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark next week when the Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans.

