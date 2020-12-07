Record or near-record warmth possible at times in the week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Continuing a trend that governed most of November, December’s gotten off to a mild start in the Stateline, and all indications point toward December’s second week being milder than the first.

The week’s to start off somewhat cooler, though, as another very weak cold front drops through overnight, sending winds back in out of the north. However, winds are to be rather light, and with increasing sunshine likely in the afternoon following a cloudier start to the day, high temperatures should still make it within striking distance of 40°, still slightly above normal by December 7 standards.

While clouds may be around at the onset Monday, sunshine's expected to appear at least in mixed form by midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Real warming gets underway once again Tuesday, as winds make a pronounced shift to the west initially, and then the southwest later in that. That development, coupled with a good deal of sunshine, should send temperatures well into the 40s.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds Tuesday should promote strong warming well into the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s warming, though, is just the opening salvo to what’s to become an unseasonably warm latter half of the week. With sunshine in tow again Wednesday and likely into Thursday, temperatures should have little trouble reaching the 50s both days. As it stands, Wednesday’s record high temperature of 54° set back in 1934 appears to be in serious jeopardy, and Thursday’s record may also be challenged. Though not likely to threaten records, Friday’s still likely to produce a third straight 50°+ temperature, a rare feat in December.

It appears likely, if not nearly certain that a record will fall on Wednesday. Thursday's record may also be in jeopardy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet weather’s to take us through at least Thursday. With that almost certainly to be the case, December, 2020′s to cement a legacy as having been the first December ever to go completely rain and snow-free through the month’s first ten days.

December, 2020's still on track to be the first December ever to start with ten straight days without a single drop of rain or a single snowflake. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Those searching far and wide for any signs of winter may be heartened to know there’s a storm system on the horizon late this week and into this weekend that has our attention. A suite of computer forecast models are in uncharacteristically strong agreement in suggesting an impressive storm system’s to take aim on the Midwest sometime Friday.

Though the exact timing of precipitation’s arrival remains uncertain, what does appear likely is that the system’s to be a rain producer at first.

Models are in good agreement in bringing a rather potent storm system toward the Stateline as the workweek ends. Right now, indications suggest the storm's to bring rain at first. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday night, things may get a bit more interesting. At some point during the night, temperatures appear at least somewhat conducive to allow for a mix with wet snowflakes at times. Should temperatures be a bit colder than advertised, we could see a period of all snow overnight. On the other hand, should temperatures be even a degree or two warmer than currently projected, rain may remain the exclusive mode of precipitation overnight. We’ll remain diligent in monitoring those trends in coming days.

As temperatures cool Friday night, it's possible a few wet snowflakes may mix in at times, especially toward dawn. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s a good degree of confidence that as colder air ultimately pours in on the system’s back side, there’s to be a period of all snow at some point on Saturday. While heavy snows typically don’t occur on the back side of systems, there’s certainly the potential for some snow to stick, especially if it falls over a period of several hours. This, too, we’ll need to monitor closely as we go through the week.

Colder air wraps in on the back side of the storm, which may allow for several hours of snow, and perhaps some sticking snow Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

