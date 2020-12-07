Advertisement

MercyHealth wins award the 2020 HealthCare Environment award.

One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health Design with the 2020 healthcare environment award.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health Design with the 2020 healthcare environment award.

MercyHealth’s Javon Bea Hospital Riverside wins this award for how the hospital’s design improves safety, increases efficiency and enhances experiences for patients.

The Center of Health Design says, ”The hospital sits high on a hill and the visibility is a beacon of care that welcomes patients of all generations,”

The hospital was celebrated by the organizations during a virtual recipient in November.

