IDPH: 8K new COVID-19 cases, 90 more deaths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 8,691 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. In addition, officials announced 90 additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths announced Monday include:

- Champaign County: 1 female 90′s

- Cook County: 1 female 30′s, 2 males 40′s, 4 females 50′s, 5 males 50′s, 3 females 60′s, 3 males 60′s, 10 females 70′s, 8 males 70′s, 7 females 80′s, 13 males 80′s, 2 females 90′s, 5 males 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60′s

- Fayette County: 1 male 90′s

- Ford County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 20′s, 1 male 50′s

- Lake County: 1 female youth, 1 male 80′s

- Madison County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- Marion County: 1 female 70′s

- Mason County: 1 female 60′s

- Massac County: 1 male 80′s

- McHenry County: 1 female 70′s

- McLean County: 1 female 80′s

- Mercer County: 1 male 70′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 50′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s

- Warren County: 1 female 50′s

- Will County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 female 80′s

- Woodford County: 1 female 100+

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 796,264 cases, including 13,343 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,569 specimens for a total 11,178,783. As of Sunday night, 5,190 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 patients were in the ICU and 648 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 is 10.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 is 11.9 percent.

