Freeport Salvation Army struggles with donations during the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Salvation Army in Freeport is hard at work doing what it can to help families during the holidays, but says it needs more community support to fulfill its goals.

Throughout December the Salvation Army hosts several events to help families create a memorable Christmas for their kids. On Saturday during a toy drive nearly 2,000 toys were collected which excited the organization. But it needs more Red Kettle donations as the Salvation Army is only at 32%of its $175,000 goal.

“We believe that we will probably make up some of our kettle money through the mail. People are not wanting to get out as much because of COVID,” said Salvation Army Captain Tim Thorson.

You can donate to the Salvation Army in Freeport by mailing in a donation, providing some change at a Red Kettle located at several grocery stores or on the organization’s website.

