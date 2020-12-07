Advertisement

Festive art for seniors in Ogle County

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - RE/MAX of Rock Valley has a plan to draw up some holiday cheer for some of Ogle County’s oldest residents with a little help from some young artists.

RE/MAX officials welcome artists of all ages to color some pictures for residents at Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center and Pine Crest Manor in Mt. Morris.

The pandemic has produced new problems for elderly residents during the holiday and some colorful pictures may spread some cheer leading up to the season. Coloring sheets can be printed off of RE/MAX’s Facebook page or picked up at their main office in Oregon.

“We are looking to try and help bring joy to our local nursing home residents, who unfortunately with COVID-19, are not going to be able to spend time with their family this year. We are encouraging local residents, friends or family to go ahead and color or draw a picture,” Andrea Baumann of RE/MAX of Rock Valley Realtors said.

All art needs to be returned to the RE/MAX office by Dec. 11 so staff can deliver the drawings to residents in the week leading up to the holidays.

