DeKalb Police help kids pick our Christmas gifts during “Heroes and Helpers” event

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some lucky kids teamed up with DeKalb Police officers to pick out the perfect Christmas gifts for them and their families this holiday season.

During the annual “Heroes and Helpers” event officers or the heroes are paired up with a kid or the helpers which are selected by the DeKalb School District. Then together they pick out between $50 and $100 worth of gifts for the family.

During the event social distancing and mask guidelines were followed.

