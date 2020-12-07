Advertisement

Carolers spread Christmas joy at Beef-A-Roo

Some carolers spent their weekend at Beef-A-Roo bringing Christmas cheer to people as the wait...
Some carolers spent their weekend at Beef-A-Roo bringing Christmas cheer to people as the wait to order during the lunch rush.(wifr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some carolers spent their weekend at Beef-A-Roo  bringing Christmas cheer to people as the wait to order during the lunch rush.

The American Caroling Company’s Chicago branch spends the holidays singing at everything from a private Christmas party to big banquets. But with the pandemic many of those events have been cancelled so the carolers have changed things up this year by taking part in some outdoor caroling opportunities, with Beef-A-Roo being their first drive-thru experience.

“I saw some people filming. It’s nice that people are noticing what we are doing and just being here and enjoying what we have to bring and the beautiful music of Christmas,” said Morgan Pirtle, Caroler.

