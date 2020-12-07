Beloit police investigating Monday morning homicide

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is urging people to avoid the 1000 block of 10th Street and the Portland Ave. bridge while it investigates a Monday morning shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers found the victim around 6:20 a.m. when they responded to the 10th Street location. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

In a post on Facebook, Beloit police indicated there was no threat to the public. Authorities have not said if the shooter has been identified or taken into custody.

The Rock Co. Dive Team has also responded to assist in the investigation. The team are working in the vicinity of the Portland Ave. bridge.

