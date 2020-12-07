Advertisement

Beloit police investigating Monday morning homicide

The Beloit Police Dept. investigates a homicide in the 1000 block of 10th Street on Monday,...
The Beloit Police Dept. investigates a homicide in the 1000 block of 10th Street on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is urging people to avoid the 1000 block of 10th Street and the Portland Ave. bridge while it investigates a Monday morning shooting that left one man dead.

According to police, officers found the victim around 6:20 a.m. when they responded to the 10th Street location. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

In a post on Facebook, Beloit police indicated there was no threat to the public. Authorities have not said if the shooter has been identified or taken into custody.

The Rock Co. Dive Team has also responded to assist in the investigation. The team are working in the vicinity of the Portland Ave. bridge.

We are investigating a homicide that occurred around 6:21 a.m. today in the 1000 block of 10th Street. A man was shot...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Monday, December 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
A Freeport family asks for help, after a pair of house fires take the life of a loved one, and...
Pair of house fires devastates family in Freeport
Local Blessings gift shop opens up in Rockton.
New store ‘Local Blessings’ promotes craft makers and business owners in the region

Latest News

fatal fire
Fatal fire impact
Mild, dry conditions persist through the workweek, but some signs of winter weather may arrive...
Mark's Sunday Evening Forecast -- 12/6/2020
Some lucky kids teamed up with DeKalb Police officers to pick out the perfect Christmas gifts...
DeKalb Police help kids pick our Christmas gifts during “Heroes and Helpers” event
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
MercyHealth wins award the 2020 HealthCare Environment award.