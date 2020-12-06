Tracking small flurries chance Sunday, then big warmth before next system arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we did have a few more clouds closer to the end of Saturday, that didn’t stop our temperatures from rising well into the 40s once again. While a few degrees cooler for Sunday, it’s possible a few light scattered flurries will mix in.

With the clouds sticking around overnight through Sunday morning, a few scattered flurries are possible Sunday. This will come with a very weak upper level disturbance from the Northwest. However any flakes you see will be light and we should see some clearing in our skies once again later in the day Sunday. This entire week will also come with very early sunset times, at 4:24 p.m. each day. We’ll have the same sunset time through December 14 and our days will continue getting a tad shorter each day through the Winter Solstice on December 21.

Next week will be mainly quiet with improvements each day until the end of the week. For Monday, expect wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures back in the low 40s. Then our temperatures will gradually warm-up into the mid 40s Tuesday and 50s Wednesday and Thursday. All of these days call for Mostly Sunny skies ahead of the region’s next weather-maker that looks to arrive at the end of next week Friday. We’ll also continue the dry streak we are in, as only a quarter of the last 65 days since October 1 had measurable precipitation.

As it stands right now, Northern Illinois looks to be on the warm side of this system, as it’s currently looking to track to our west. Because we will be on the warm side, any precipitation that falls will come in the form of rain Friday. However because there is still plenty of time for changes and fine-tuning to occur, storm track is key.

As colder air filters in behind this system Friday night, a brief period of snow will be possible. Should this storm shift further to the south, our odds of seeing some snow accumulation here will increase. We’ll be tracking its forecast path in the days ahead.

After Friday, much cooler air will arrive behind it sending temperatures into the 30s by next weekend.

