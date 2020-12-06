Santa visits with military families at the Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Santa made an earlier trip to Chicago Rockford International Airport to meet with kids and provide them with some brand new toys for the holidays.

On a typical year, Santa flies into the airport for all the kids to see then he meets with each family and provides them with some Christmas presents to take home. But to keep everyone safe during the pandemic the United States Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and the airport changed things up by providing a no-contact drive-thru.

