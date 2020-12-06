Santa takes Christmas pictures with dogs at Village Green

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Instead of kids getting their picture with Santa, family dogs can join in on the fun at Village Green.

Dozens of dog moms and dads brought their four-legged kids to the businesses and for only $10 the dog could take that classic picture with Santa. Now all money raised through the event goes back to the PAWS Humane Society which has been struggling to raise money during the pandemic. President Bonnie Moore says she’s glad to provide a fun activity during such a hard time.

“It’s a good memory for a holiday whether it’s Halloween, Christmas it is just a fun thing to do and make a memory. and I think right now with COVID people are looking to make fun and good memories,” Moore said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.