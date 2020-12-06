One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night Rockford Police officers respond to a shooting in the 3300 block of 8th St.. Police say one man is in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

***UPDATE 3300 8th St***

Male victim listed in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Investigation still ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 6, 2020

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact RPD or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.

