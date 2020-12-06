One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night Rockford Police officers respond to a shooting in the 3300 block of 8th St.. Police say one man is in stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact RPD or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers.
