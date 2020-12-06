Northern Illinois cannot keep pace with Toledo, loses 41-24 for first 0-5 start since ‘98

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - If you watched the first 30 minutes between Northern Illinois and Toledo, you would have expected the track meet-type of game to finish somewhere in the 50s. Both teams moving the ball up and down the field, both practically scoring at will. But the Rockets put the clamps on the Huskies in the second half, shutting them out and sending NIU to its fifth straight defeat 41-24 on Saturday.

Its the first time Northern Illinois (0-5, 0-5 MAC) has started a season 0-5 since 1998. It’s the first time Toledo (3-2, 3-2 MAC) has won at Huskie Stadium since 2006.

As head coach Thomas Hammock called it in his postgame press conference, the game was once again “a tail of two halves”. For the fourth time this year, the Huskies were shutout in the third quarter.

“This year to me, we put a big emphasis on improving our defense. I think we’ve done that,” said Hammock. “I think we’ve gotten better. We’re young, they’ll make a jump. Obviously this off-season, we have to focus on what are the things we can add to our offense. What are the type of players that we can add that can make us more dynamic, where we’re not depending on one guy here or one guy there. We got five or six different guys we can throw at you and they can all be effective.”

Ross Bowers carved up the Toledo defense in the first half, going 13-23 for 193 yards and two touchdowns. But finished the game completing just 6-13 for 80 yards and was sacked three times.

Freshman running back Harrison Waylee continues his ascent as an emerging star on the offense. He recorded his first 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 114 yards on 19 carries. He also added three catches for 24 yards.

The NIU defense picked off Toledo’s Carter Bradley twice, but could not get the Rockets QB on the ground. Bradley, getting the start for the injured Eli Peters, finished the day 29-44 for 432 yards and three touchdowns. Toledo had 610 yards of total offense.

The Huskies will look to close out the season with a win next week on the road at Eastern Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN3.

