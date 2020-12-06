New store ‘Local Blessings’ promotes craft makers and business owners in the region

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Four years ago Erica Charron made her first custom paint board, it was the start of her business. She opened her board creation shop in Rockton earlier this year, and even when the pandemic shut the doors to her shop she kept finding ways to make a profit.

“I wanted it to be a profitable business, but never did I dream it would grow to be something like this,” Charron said.

Normally Charron holds class sessions in her shop, she teaches people how to decorate and paint custom boards. When the pandemic hit Charron had to get creative and put together to go kits.

“I’ve had financially a better year than I had last year and I am so grateful for that,” Charron said. “Had the pandemic not happened I would not have opened that shop next door I wouldn’t have had the financial means to do it if I hadn’t started the to go kits.”

The shop next door is Local Blessings, Charron opened its doors last month, it gives local craft makers a place to sell their products, and the business name holds a special meaning to those who sell merchandise there.

“Back in March when I opened my business I had an idea on the goal I want to hit for 2020 initially and with this shop here it has helped me get closer and closer to that goal,” Owner of Firelight Imagination Shannon Kopp said. “I can start looking forward to putting money toward my family and maybe even retiring early who knows.”

Charron says 2020 has been a year to remember, and she hopes the blessings keep pouring in for her and the vendors in the shop.

“The vendors are thanking me and saying it’s a blessing in their life it just completely warms my heart and I am so thankful for them,” Charron said.

