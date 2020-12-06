Harlem kids shop with a cop for Christmas gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the giving spirit of Christmas by shopping with some Harlem school kids.

The sheriff’s office teams up with the Fatherhood Encouragement Project for ‘Shop With A Cop’ Selected kids walk through Meijer and Target stores in Machesney Park and get to pick one item they want. Sheriff Gary Caruana says it’s a great way for kids to have a positive experience with law enforcement.

“I just got done shopping with a young guy and I think he bought a NERF gun, a big NERF gun that he wanted. Now he got one gift, but it was huge and he is really happy about that. So it is really heartwarming and really cool for the community and the department,” Caruana said.

School buses were also placed at the store locations to promote the organization’s ‘Fill The Bus’ campaign.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.