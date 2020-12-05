Advertisement

Winnebago Co. hits 19K COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Wednesday

The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.2 percent.
Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says our region sits in the...
Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says our region sits in the warning level as residents keep testing positive for COVID-19.(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 19,194 from 18,804 on Wednesday. The total deaths stand at 264 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 250 on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.2 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 166 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from last week’s report of 193.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park
Every Thursday through Saturday for the first three weeks of December, you can head out and get...
City First Church launches first ever Community Christmas Spectacular
Rep. Kinzinger tells Trump to delete Twitter account

Latest News

SwedishAmerican donated items of need and money to the nonprofit organization on Friday.
Miss Carly’s receives generous donation from the SwedishAmerican Foundation
Rockford Public Schools will provide boxed meals for students and families during...
Rockford Public Schools to provide meals during remote-only instruction and winter break
SwedishAmerican Foundation awarded Miss Carly's with the Commitment to Caring award.
Commitment to Caring awarded to Miss Carly's
RPS 205 to provide meals during remote-learning and winter break.
RPS 205 Free Lunches