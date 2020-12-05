Winnebago Co. hits 19K COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases to 19,194 from 18,804 on Wednesday. The total deaths stand at 264 stemming from COVID-19 as of Friday, up from 250 on Wednesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.2 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 166 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from last week’s report of 193.

