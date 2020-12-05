Advertisement

Walmart giving more than $13M in bonuses for Ill. associates

It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.
Walmart
Walmart(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Walmart’s latest bonus announcement includes $11.1 million in quarterly bonuses paid to Illinois associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks.

This comes after an estimated $13.9 million in special cash bonuses to be paid to Illinois associates on Dec. 24, according to Walmart.

“In recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic. Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses,” according to the announcement.

Approximately 1.5 million full and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24. It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S. said. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

All U.S.-based hourly associates are eligible for the latest special cash bonus. The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic; part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300. More than 60 percent of Walmart’s hourly associates are full-time. Drivers, managers and assistant managers will also receive a special cash bonus.

