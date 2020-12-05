Rockford Public Schools to provide meals during remote-only instruction and winter break

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Rockford Public Schools announcing it would be going full remote until 2021, families across the city worried about the loss of the free lunch program. However, thanks to a new program, lunch will be available through the break.

RPS 205 officials say every Tuesday and Friday, students can stop by five selected schools between 3-6 p.m. to pick up a free lunch box including breakfast and lunch options. They can also stop by specially designated bus stops to have food dropped off by a bus driver. The buses run between 10-1 p.m. but families must register.

Site Pickup Locations:

Auburn High School, 5110 Auburn Street

Eisenhower Middle School, 3525 Spring Creek Road

Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway

RESA Middle School, 1800 Ogibly Road

Jefferson High School, 4145 Samuelson Road

Click here to sign up for meals.

Click here to find your bus drop off location and delivery time.

