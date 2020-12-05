Advertisement

Rockford Public Schools to provide meals during remote-only instruction and winter break

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Rockford Public Schools announcing it would be going full remote until 2021, families across the city worried about the loss of the free lunch program. However, thanks to a new program, lunch will be available through the break.

RPS 205 officials say every Tuesday and Friday, students can stop by five selected schools between 3-6 p.m. to pick up a free lunch box including breakfast and lunch options. They can also stop by specially designated bus stops to have food dropped off by a bus driver. The buses run between 10-1 p.m. but families must register.

Site Pickup Locations:

  • Auburn High School, 5110 Auburn Street
  • Eisenhower Middle School, 3525 Spring Creek Road
  • Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway
  • RESA Middle School, 1800 Ogibly Road
  • Jefferson High School, 4145 Samuelson Road

Click here to sign up for meals.

Click here to find your bus drop off location and delivery time.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park
Every Thursday through Saturday for the first three weeks of December, you can head out and get...
City First Church launches first ever Community Christmas Spectacular
Rep. Kinzinger tells Trump to delete Twitter account

Latest News

SwedishAmerican donated items of need and money to the nonprofit organization on Friday.
Miss Carly’s receives generous donation from the SwedishAmerican Foundation
SwedishAmerican Foundation awarded Miss Carly's with the Commitment to Caring award.
Commitment to Caring awarded to Miss Carly's
RPS 205 to provide meals during remote-learning and winter break.
RPS 205 Free Lunches
Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says our region sits in the...
Winnebago Co. hits 19K COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Wednesday