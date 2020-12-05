Advertisement

Rockford improves on equality and inclusion

City increases 22% on LGBTQ+ inclusion policies, laws and services.
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Everybody wants to be accepted. Everybody wants to fit in,” said Legal NAACP Chair-Person, Fannie Owens.

Results prove Rockford is taking those steps to include marginalized groups. The Human Rights Campaign published its Municipal Equality Index each year - judging cities on what they do - with laws, policies and services - to help its LGBTQ+ residents.

Since 2018, Rockford improved 22%. Mayor Tom McNamara credits new non-discrimination laws and diversified workplaces for the improvement.

“One of the things that has been most public is that we created a Community Relations commission made up of citizens that helped monitor equality, equity and discrimination,” said McNamara.

The commission holds the city accountable by evaluating issues of discrimination. Legal NAACP Chair-Person Fannie Owens said these changes improve an LGBTQ+ person’s feelings of community acceptance...

“People are comfortable in their own skin. They’re saying I’m a human too,” said Owens.

McNamara said we still have work to do, like adding a LGBTQ+ liaison to the Rockford Police Department.

“We could have a 100 on this, but if people don’t feel like they’re included, or equitable, or fair in our community, then the score card means nothing,” said McNamara.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park
Every Thursday through Saturday for the first three weeks of December, you can head out and get...
City First Church launches first ever Community Christmas Spectacular
Rep. Kinzinger tells Trump to delete Twitter account

Latest News

SwedishAmerican donated items of need and money to the nonprofit organization on Friday.
Miss Carly’s receives generous donation from the SwedishAmerican Foundation
Rockford Public Schools will provide boxed meals for students and families during...
Rockford Public Schools to provide meals during remote-only instruction and winter break
SwedishAmerican Foundation awarded Miss Carly's with the Commitment to Caring award.
Commitment to Caring awarded to Miss Carly's
RPS 205 to provide meals during remote-learning and winter break.
RPS 205 Free Lunches
Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says our region sits in the...
Winnebago Co. hits 19K COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths since Wednesday