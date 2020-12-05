Rockford improves on equality and inclusion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Everybody wants to be accepted. Everybody wants to fit in,” said Legal NAACP Chair-Person, Fannie Owens.

Results prove Rockford is taking those steps to include marginalized groups. The Human Rights Campaign published its Municipal Equality Index each year - judging cities on what they do - with laws, policies and services - to help its LGBTQ+ residents.

Since 2018, Rockford improved 22%. Mayor Tom McNamara credits new non-discrimination laws and diversified workplaces for the improvement.

“One of the things that has been most public is that we created a Community Relations commission made up of citizens that helped monitor equality, equity and discrimination,” said McNamara.

The commission holds the city accountable by evaluating issues of discrimination. Legal NAACP Chair-Person Fannie Owens said these changes improve an LGBTQ+ person’s feelings of community acceptance...

“People are comfortable in their own skin. They’re saying I’m a human too,” said Owens.

McNamara said we still have work to do, like adding a LGBTQ+ liaison to the Rockford Police Department.

“We could have a 100 on this, but if people don’t feel like they’re included, or equitable, or fair in our community, then the score card means nothing,” said McNamara.

