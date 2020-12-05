Advertisement

Miss Carly’s receives generous donation from the SwedishAmerican Foundation

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Miss Carly’s continues to be a vital part of the Rockford community and Friday, the non-profit organization received a large and much welcomed donation.

The SwedishAmerican Foundation presented its “Commitment to Caring” award to Miss Carly’s. The hospital held an internal donation drive during the month of November to raise money and bring needed items to Miss Carly’s home. Five pick-up trucks full of things from body wash and shampoo to coats and blankets. SwedishAmerican also raised $2,000 from donations by its employees.

“SwedishAmerican employees are very busy right now and concentrated on meeting the demands of the pandemic,” said SwedishAmerican Foundation Director Laura Wilkinson. “But when we ask our employees to help our neighbors and to step up for our community, they do so with honor and a lot of energy.”

Miss Carly’s founder Carly Rice said she has seen a lot of new faces since the pandemic started. She said she is grateful for the donations from the hospital.

