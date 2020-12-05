Continued winning weather pattern through the weekend, into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures that are very un-December like aren’t going anywhere anytime soon in Northern Illinois. In fact, down the line even warmer temperatures are in store.

Highs Friday reached the mid to upper 40s for many parts of the area, as our normal high temperature went down a degree to 37 degrees Friday. High pressure is dominating the forecast for most of the country that will keep us quiet through the weekend and beyond. The only chance for precipitation over the next seven days is on Sunday, when a weak cold front will move through the region and give us a very small chance for a passing flurry or two. Otherwise, most of us will remain dry on Sunday.

Mild, dry and sunny are some of the words that can be used to describe the weather pattern. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The weekend looks great to go pick your Christmas tree, or even do some outdoor holiday decorating. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then the high pressure will continue doing its job and jeep a majority of the United States quiet, sunny and somewhat mild going into next week. For the Rockford region, especially by the middle of next week our high temperatures are forecast to get into the 50s. This is nearly 19-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures getting warmer and warmer getting into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll remain dry through next week before our next weather-maker comes into view for next weekend. As of now, it looks to be mainly rain for us. Again, track is key and we are still over a week out from this. The forecast for that time period will be fine tuned in the days ahead.

Overall, expect above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation to dominate the forecast going through the middle of December. Sorry, winter lovers!

Even higher chance for above normal temperatures all around for the next two weeks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Below normal precipitation is favored over the next two weeks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

