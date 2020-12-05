Advertisement

Continued winning weather pattern through the weekend, into next week

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures that are very un-December like aren’t going anywhere anytime soon in Northern Illinois. In fact, down the line even warmer temperatures are in store.

Highs Friday reached the mid to upper 40s for many parts of the area, as our normal high temperature went down a degree to 37 degrees Friday. High pressure is dominating the forecast for most of the country that will keep us quiet through the weekend and beyond. The only chance for precipitation over the next seven days is on Sunday, when a weak cold front will move through the region and give us a very small chance for a passing flurry or two. Otherwise, most of us will remain dry on Sunday.

Mild, dry and sunny are some of the words that can be used to describe the weather pattern.
Mild, dry and sunny are some of the words that can be used to describe the weather pattern.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The weekend looks great to go pick your Christmas tree, or even do some outdoor holiday...
The weekend looks great to go pick your Christmas tree, or even do some outdoor holiday decorating.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then the high pressure will continue doing its job and jeep a majority of the United States quiet, sunny and somewhat mild going into next week. For the Rockford region, especially by the middle of next week our high temperatures are forecast to get into the 50s. This is nearly 19-20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures getting warmer and warmer getting into next week.
Temperatures getting warmer and warmer getting into next week.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We’ll remain dry through next week before our next weather-maker comes into view for next weekend. As of now, it looks to be mainly rain for us. Again, track is key and we are still over a week out from this. The forecast for that time period will be fine tuned in the days ahead.

Overall, expect above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation to dominate the forecast going through the middle of December. Sorry, winter lovers!

Even higher chance for above normal temperatures all around for the next two weeks.
Even higher chance for above normal temperatures all around for the next two weeks.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Below normal precipitation is favored over the next two weeks.
Below normal precipitation is favored over the next two weeks.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park
Every Thursday through Saturday for the first three weeks of December, you can head out and get...
City First Church launches first ever Community Christmas Spectacular
Rep. Kinzinger tells Trump to delete Twitter account

Latest News

High pressure dominates the forecast
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 12/4/2020
Dry Pattern Continues
The Dry Pattern Will Continue
Sunny with a weak Cold Front Friday
Unbeatable weather stretch to last well into next week, 50s are also possible
Added Cloud Cover Today
Added Cloud Cover Today