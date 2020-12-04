Union opposes closure of Byron nuclear plant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council announced its opposition to the closure of Exelon’s nuclear plant in Byron on Friday.

The closure, which was announced in August of this year, is projected to occur in Sept. 2021.

Labor leaders, community members, and a bipartisan group of legislators have all spoken out against the closure which will devastate the local economy. Some of Ogle County’s community services and resources will be affected by the loss of tax revenue, including the Byron School District ($19.7 million), the Byron Fire District ($2.3 million), the Byron Library District ($830,000), and the Byron Forest Preserve ($2.35 million), according to the union.

The plant employs about 700 workers year-round and an additional 1,200 contractors who are employed during its regular maintenance outages.

“The loss of these jobs is unacceptable at a time when COVID-19 has already dealt a severe blow to the job market. To help, please contact your state lawmakers and encourage them to take legislative action against the closure,” the Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council said.

Visit www.savebyron.com for contact information.

