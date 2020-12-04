Advertisement

Union opposes closure of Byron nuclear plant

The closure, which was announced in August of this year, is projected to occur in Sept. 2021.
Byron Generating Plant to close
Byron Generating Plant to close
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council announced its opposition to the closure of Exelon’s nuclear plant in Byron on Friday.

The closure, which was announced in August of this year, is projected to occur in Sept. 2021.

Labor leaders, community members, and a bipartisan group of legislators have all spoken out against the closure which will devastate the local economy. Some of Ogle County’s community services and resources will be affected by the loss of tax revenue, including the Byron School District ($19.7 million), the Byron Fire District ($2.3 million), the Byron Library District ($830,000), and the Byron Forest Preserve ($2.35 million), according to the union.

The plant employs about 700 workers year-round and an additional 1,200 contractors who are employed during its regular maintenance outages.

“The loss of these jobs is unacceptable at a time when COVID-19 has already dealt a severe blow to the job market. To help, please contact your state lawmakers and encourage them to take legislative action against the closure,” the Northwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council said.

Visit www.savebyron.com for contact information.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
burglary
Rockford Police looking for suspects after homeowners beaten, robbed in home invasion
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park
The year 2020 can be considered a challenging year for Winnebago County. That includes an...
One on one with former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross

Latest News

Rockford Police Department
Police recover guns in Rockford, man facing weapon charges
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: Public help needed finding sexual assault suspect
(MGN Image)
IDPH: 10K new COVID-19 cases, 148 more deaths
(MGN IMage)
Illinois State Board of Elections certifies Nov. 3 results