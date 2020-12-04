Unbeatable weather stretch to last well into next week, 50s are also possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather pattern lately has been more of a ‘what you see is what you get’ here in the Rockford region. While Thursday was a few degrees cooler than Wednesday, the quiet and mild streak is just getting started.

Overall high pressure continues to dominate our weather with mostly clear skies and temperatures slightly above normal. A weak, dry cold front moves through late Friday afternoon, bringing a bit cooler, seasonal temperatures in the lower 40s for Friday. It’ll just give the Stateline a few more clouds Friday afternoon.

A weak front will move through Friday that will only give us a few more clouds and a wind shift. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Overall we’ll remain quiet and sunny throughout much of the weekend, too. Since the start of November, our weather has been nothing short of spectacular. 26 of 32 days with sunny or partly sunny skies and 24 of 32 days with highs at or above average. We will add more to these streaks in the days ahead because in the next week, we are only tracking one small chance for precipitation.

The last 32 days have been nothing but spectacular comparing the sunshine and days above normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On Sunday, another weather system will move through the Midwest which brings a slight chance for a few flurries Sunday into Sunday night.

After generally seasonable conditions this weekend into the start of next work week, signs are pointing to a return to above normal temperatures next week for at least a few days. It’s possible that a day or two during the Tuesday December 8th through Saturday December 12th stretch could make a run at 50 degrees or higher in some locations. With the overall pattern remaining somewhat mild and drier going through the middle of the month.

Latest Climate Prediction Center outlook calls for temperatures at or slightly above normal over the next couple of weeks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Don't expect any big snowfalls, either as below normal precipitation is favored for the next two weeks. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

