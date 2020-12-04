Advertisement

Stroll on State announces Santa’s Neighborhood drive-thru

Follow the GoRockford and Stroll on State Facebook pages for more updates on Santa’s rides through Rockford.
Rockford's holiday tree sits at it's new home in Davis Park.
Rockford's holiday tree sits at it's new home in Davis Park.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stroll on State at-home experience has added another surprise element to this year’s Merry & Bright Holiday Season program — they’re taking Santa on the road in a Rockford Fire Department truck the next three Saturdays.

In partnership with the Rockford Fire Department, Santa makes his 2020 Rockford neighborhood debut from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, when the first route begins at Fire Station #4 before cruising through the east and northeast parts of town. Neighborhood kids can catch a glimpse of Santa, and perhaps a surprise gift or two!

If you miss Santa tomorrow — he will be back the next two Saturdays:

  • Dec. 12, 12-2 p.m., Southeast and Southwest Route
  • Dec. 19, 12-2 p.m., Northwest & West Route

