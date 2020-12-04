Stroll on State announces Santa’s Neighborhood drive-thru
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stroll on State at-home experience has added another surprise element to this year’s Merry & Bright Holiday Season program — they’re taking Santa on the road in a Rockford Fire Department truck the next three Saturdays.
In partnership with the Rockford Fire Department, Santa makes his 2020 Rockford neighborhood debut from 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, when the first route begins at Fire Station #4 before cruising through the east and northeast parts of town. Neighborhood kids can catch a glimpse of Santa, and perhaps a surprise gift or two!
If you miss Santa tomorrow — he will be back the next two Saturdays:
- Dec. 12, 12-2 p.m., Southeast and Southwest Route
- Dec. 19, 12-2 p.m., Northwest & West Route
Follow the GoRockford and Stroll on State Facebook pages for more updates on Santa’s rides through Rockford.
