Rockford PD: Public help needed finding sexual assault suspect

Rockford Police Department
Rockford Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking for public assistance finding a suspect of a sexual assault investigation from May of this year.

On Monday, May 11, officers learned of a sexual assault, which occurred in the 500 Block of 7th Street. Detectives from the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 38-year-old Aaron Lambert.

A warrant was issued for Lambert’s arrest and again, the public is being asked for assistance in locating Lambert.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Aaron Lambert, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

