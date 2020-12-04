Advertisement

Region 1 health departments respond to COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties.
COVID-19 Vaccine graphic
Dec. 4, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nine county health departments issued a statement following the announcement of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Region 1.

The Northern Illinois Rockford Region includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago Counties.

“Local health departments in Region 1 are encouraged by the progress being made on licensure of a COVID-19 vaccine. Once approved by the FDA and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the vaccine will be distributed by the Illinois Department of Public Health for distribution to local health departments via the 10 Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers (RHCC) located throughout the state. Mercyhealth serves as the RHCC for Region 1. Local health departments will allocate the vaccine to the hospitals to begin vaccination efforts for Phase 1. Individuals to be vaccinated in Phase 1 include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities who have the highest risk. Region 1 health departments will keep the community updated as vaccination efforts continue. We urge all to be patient during this initial phase of limited vaccine supplies and continue to practice social mitigations to prevent transmission,” according to a statement by the Northern Illinois PIO on Friday.

