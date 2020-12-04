Advertisement

Police recover guns in Rockford, man facing weapon charges

Handgun magazines and ammunition were also recovered.
Rockford Police Department
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday night.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers were sent to the 1400 block of Christina Street to follow up from a previous incident at 10:27 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. During the investigation, officers were able to recover a loaded assault rifle and two loaded handguns.

Police also recovered handgun magazines and ammunition. Davion Neal, 18 of Rockford, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID, according to the Rockford Police Department.

