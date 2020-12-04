Pedestrians injured after Rockford crash
The injuries appear to be non-life threatening,
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two pedestrians were injured after a crash at N. Main and Auburn Street in Rockford on Friday afternoon.
The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to the Rockford Police Department.
“Traffic is moving through, but may remain slow for a while. Avoid the area if you are able,” the Rockford Police Department said.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.