Advertisement

Pedestrians injured after Rockford crash

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening,
(KKTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two pedestrians were injured after a crash at N. Main and Auburn Street in Rockford on Friday afternoon.

The injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to the Rockford Police Department.

“Traffic is moving through, but may remain slow for a while. Avoid the area if you are able,” the Rockford Police Department said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park
Every Thursday through Saturday for the first three weeks of December, you can head out and get...
City First Church launches first ever Community Christmas Spectacular
burglary
Rockford Police looking for suspects after homeowners beaten, robbed in home invasion

Latest News

According to a recent Gallup poll, 58% of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, but only...
MercyHealth system to get 4,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Wearing 2 masks
Doubling up on masks for high risk individuals
Rockford Police Department
Police recover guns in Rockford, man facing weapon charges
Rockford Police Department
Rockford PD: Public help needed finding sexual assault suspect