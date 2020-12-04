One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.

Around 10 p.m. Loves Park Police responded to the 5700 block of Whispering Way for reports of shots fired. Officers say they found one man at the scene, and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.

