Ogle County Detention Center opens its doors

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The $23 million facility in Oregon will house 154 male and female inmates in its nearly 41,000 square foot space.

The center is set to open in the coming weeks. Ogle County Sheriff Bryan VanVickle says the building will be a safe environment for inmates and a great place for the staff.

VanVickle says, “That’s the biggest change on the detention side is being able to provide services for our inmates and so that is one thing we are very pleased with being able to impact our community in a positive way because at some point the people that we house are going to go back into our community and hopefully be apart of a productive group of people and so if we can establish that and help push it forward then we’ve done our job here”

The space is connected to the City of Oregon Judicial Center allowing the safe transportation of inmates.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.