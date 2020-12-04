Advertisement

Lutheran grad Robinson nears 1,000-yard season

Jaguars running back credits offensive line for stats
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - Undrafted rookies are not supposed to do what James Robinson is doing this season.

The Rockford native is third in the entire league in rushing and he is on his way to breaking the single season record for scrimmage yards by a first year undrafted player.

Robinson is just 159 yards behind the record which was set by Dominic Rhodes back in 2001.

The Lutheran grad is coming off of a game where he put up exactly those numbers against the Browns, which was a career high.

Along with that record, Robinson also says it would mean a lot for him to hit one thousand yards rushing, which he is only 110 yards behind, but he gives all of the credit to the men blocking for him.

“Every back wants to get over that one thousand yard mark and it’s a goal for me, but without the linemen, I don’t think I’d be close to that,” said Robinson. “I give it all to them and the tight ends and the receivers. Last game on that drive with that touchdown, I wouldn’t have scored if it wasn’t for them so I give all the credit to them.”

Robinson and the Jaguars face the Vikings on Sunday at noon on WIFR.

