Local Gold Star mother returns home to an emotional surprise

Belinda Swinney’s son was one of five servicemen killed in helicopter crash in Egypt last month
Emotional surprise for Machesney Park woman as she returns from son's funeral.
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Machesney Park, Ill. (WIFR) - An emotional day in Machesney Park, Thursday. A touching tribute by the stateline community to try to make the best of what has been the worst days of a Gold Star mother’s life.

Belinda Swinney is the mother of Chief Warrant Officer Dallas Garza. An army pilot who was one of five servicemen who died November 12th, after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Egypt. Garza, Janesville native, had proposed to his girlfriend a day before the crash. The community responded to this tragedy, placing flags near Swinney’s Machesney Park home as she and her two daughters returned from Dallas’s funeral. Friends, family, military personnel and veterans were among the hundreds waiting for Belinda to make it home for a touching ceremony honoring this hometown hero.

“He was my son,” said Swinney. “And when I saw it on the news that a helicopter went down in Egypt, I knew it was him. And my husband looked at me and said ‘no don’t worry yet.’ Two hours later they were at my door. So I needed this to come home.”

