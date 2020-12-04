Advertisement

Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said her husband would be “second gentleman” when she takes office in January.

Harris briefly discussed it Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice president.

Although not a formal title, the wives of presidents and VPs have been referred to as “first lady” and “second lady,” respectively.

When Tapper joked that he liked “second dude,” Harris responded that some of Emhoff’s friends may be inclined to call him that.

She added she likely wouldn’t refer to him by the new title.

“No, I’ll call him ‘honey,’” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 38-year-old Freeport man is killed in a house fire.
One man killed in overnight Freeport fire
Funeral Homes
Area funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID-19 death toll
burglary
Rockford Police looking for suspects after homeowners beaten, robbed in home invasion
A 40-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot Thursday night in Loves Park.
One man in serious condition after shooting in Loves Park
The year 2020 can be considered a challenging year for Winnebago County. That includes an...
One on one with former Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross

Latest News

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice...
Kamala Harris says husband will be 'second gentleman'
Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy
(MGN IMage)
Illinois State Board of Elections certifies Nov. 3 results