Fire officials offer safety tips as more Stateline fires turn fatal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A fatal fire in Freeport early Thursday morning leaves one man dead, and officials remind residents there are things you can do to increase your chances of surviving a fire.

“You need to have smoke detectors you need to have carbon monoxide detectors, and really the highest chance of survival from the fire is early notification,” said Freeport Fire Chief Bradley Liggett.

Liggett says with dropping temperatures, and many suffering financially from the pandemic people may seek out cheaper ways to heat their home this winter like space heaters or fireplaces. An idea Liggett says could be dangerous.

“Then you’re using components of your home in a way that wasn’t designed to be used, so when that typically happens systems get overloaded as they’re not designed to do those types of things,” said Liggett.

Despite the many ways a home can catch fire officials say one stands out.

“Accidental is the largest and biggest reason, and specifically cooking and unattended cooking,” said Rochelle Fire Chief David Sawlsville.

Liggett calls on the community to follow fire safety protocols.

“Fire prevention, fire public education, and fire service should be as great of an effort as our fire fighting operations,” said Liggett.

