Driver services facilities to remain closed through 2021

CHICAGO (CBS) - Most Illinois driver services facilities will remain closed for another month due to the pandemic, with some sites open only for limited services.

“As the health and safety of employees and the public are paramount, we decided to extend the closure of Driver Services facilities until Jan 4, 2021, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic,” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said in a statement. “Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time. We are also offering services to CDL holders and new drivers at select facilities. In addition, I am encouraging customers to consider using online services that are available for many office transactions.”

For new drivers who need to get a license, during the next month, 17 driver services centers will remain open to new drivers only:

Bradley, 1111 Blatt St.;

Charleston, 1010 E. St.;

Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave;

Chicago South, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.;

Danville/Tilton, 5 Southgate Dr.;

DeKalb, 1360 Oakwood St.;

Marion, 1905 Rendleman St.;

Mascoutah, 9221 Beller Dr.;

Moline/Silvis, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10;

Olney, 1302 S. West St.;

Peoria, 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12;

Princeton, 225 Backbone Rd. East;

Quincy, 2512 Locust St.;

Rantoul, 421 S. Murray Rd.;

Rockford, 4734 Baxter Rd.;

Salem, 1375 W. Whittaker St.;

and Springfield, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

Chicago North and Chicago South facilities will be open for new drivers only Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The other facilities listed above will operate under normal hours.

For commercial truck drivers, the state’s 18 CDL facilities also will remain open for written and road exams only:

Bradley, 1111 Blatt St.;

Charleston, 1010 E. St.;

Danville/Tilton, 5 Southgate Dr;

DeKalb, 1360 Oakwood St.;

Elk Grove Village, 650 Roppolo Dr.;

Marion, 1905 Rendleman St.;

Mascoutah, 9221 Beller Dr.;

Moline/Silvis, 2001 Fifth St., Ste. #10;

Olney, 1302 S. West St.;

Peoria, 3311 N. Sterling Ave., #12;

Princeton, 225 Backbone Rd. East;

Quincy, 2512 Locust St.;

Rantoul, 421 S. Murray Rd.;

Rockford, 4734 Baxter Rd.;

Salem, 1375 W. Whittaker St.;

South Holland, 41 W. 162nd St.;

Springfield, 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy.;

and West Chicago, 1280 Powis Rd.

Seven other drivers services facilities also will remain open for drive-thru services for license plate sticker transactions only:

Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave.;

Chicago South, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.;

Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington St.;

Danville/Tilton, 5 Southgate Dr;

Macomb, 466 Deer Rd.;

Rockford-Central, 3720 E. State St.;

and Springfield, Dirksen 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway.

White’s office already has extended the expiration dates for existing driver’s licenses and ID cards through June 1, 2021, so expired licenses and ID cards will remain valid until June 1.

Drivers can use the state’s website for many other services such as:

Renewing a license plate sticker;

Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

Obtaining a driver record abstract;

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov

