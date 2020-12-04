Doubling up on masks for high risk individuals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While you have been out and about, you may have seen people doubling up on their face masks.

Doctors say this may actually be incredibly beneficial.

Health experts at Mercyhealth say creating layers in your masks not only can help trap more of your germs from escaping, but may also trap pesky germs that may slip by the first layer.

While the science behind the move isn’t out yet, doctors say the extra line of defense can be great for high risk individuals.

“I think the most important thing is to wear a mask. While there may be some variations with effectiveness, there’s just too many people not wearing masks at all. So my basic message would be there’s probably some that are better than others, but wear one,” Dr. John Dorsey, Mercyhealth Chief Medical Officer said.

