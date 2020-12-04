Advertisement

Creating a healthy workspace at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 42 percent of Americans are working from home due to Coronavirus restrictions. While some use the kitchen table or even the couch at their workspace, many are developing back, neck or shoulder pains.

Remote workers tend to work in a more ‘lax’ environment than an office which can lead to bone and joint issues. Doctors at OrthoIllinois say it’s important to make sure your workstation is ergonomically sound. You can do this by adjusting your computer monitors to be just under eye level. Physicians say you should take several breaks throughout the day to move around and switch positions to avoid discomfort or pain.

Dr. Ryan Enke of OrthoIllinois says, “In general, if you remember the 90 degree rule, so if you are at a chair you want your arms at a 90 degree angle to your work station. Your hips and your knees should also be about 90 degrees and you know if that’s not possible, as close as you can get to that will be good.”

